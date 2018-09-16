Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Explodes for 75-yard touchdown in win
Howard brought in three of four targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Howard broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown down the left sideline in the latter stages of the second quarter, snapping a 7-7 deadlock in the process. The second-year tight end continues to be the featured player at his position in the early going, as Cameron Brate has yet to be targeted this season. The 23-year-old has brought in five of six targets for 150 yards through his first pair of games, with a catch of over 30 yards in each contest. He'll look to continue his stellar start versus the Steelers in Week 3.
