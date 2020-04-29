The Buccaneers informed Howard on Wednesday that his fifth-year team option will be exercised, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The estimated $6 million option is a steep price to pay for a player who currently sits second on the depth chart at tight end behind Rob Gronkowski, but it's worth noting that the latter's contract is set to expire after this season, while Howard carries a manageable $3.53 million cap hit for 2020. That being said, the Buccaneers are still likely to entertain trade offers for Howard, whose strong run blocking and ability to stretch the field could prove more valuable to another team while freeing up Tampa Bay to address needs elsewhere on the roster.