Howard brought in four of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Howard had a slow start to his season, but he broke the ice with a nine-yard scoring grab that saw him work wide open in the left portion of the end zone early in the third quarter. The talented fourth-year tight end would ultimately finish third in receptions behind Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, and he notably doubled up position mate Rob Gronkowski in targets and receptions. He'll look to build up his numbers further in a Week 2 home matchup against a beatable Panthers defense.