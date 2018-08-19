Howard brought in two of four targets for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

After failing to see a target in last week's preseason opener versus the Dolphins, Howard received looks from both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston, although both of his catches came off the arm of the latter. The second-year tight end outsnapped position mate Cameron Brate by a 31-13 margin on offense, but the two are expected to have a fairly even playing time split in 2018, especially with the Bucs' high usage of two-TE sets. Howard should be in for another heavy workload against the Vikings in next Friday's third preseason game.