Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Generates first multi-TD effort
Howard brought in all six of his targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He fumbled once but recovered.
The rookie tight end may not produce on many weeks thus far, but when he does, he tends to make a splash. Howard had last made an impact in Week 4 against the Giants, when he'd gotten loose for a 58-yard touchdown on a busted coverage down the left sideline. He was at it again Sunday, shaking loose for a 33-yard score early in the fourth quarter that was his second touchdown of the day and brought the Buccaneers to within a Patrick Murray extra point of forging a 20-20 tie. Howard had also secured a seven-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and he set new career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. He'll look to build on the performance in a Week 8 divisional showdown versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Logs one catch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Non-factor in Week 5 loss•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Records first career touchdown•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited to one reception for second straight week•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Makes one reception in pro debut•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...