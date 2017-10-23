Howard brought in all six of his targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He fumbled once but recovered.

The rookie tight end may not produce on many weeks thus far, but when he does, he tends to make a splash. Howard had last made an impact in Week 4 against the Giants, when he'd gotten loose for a 58-yard touchdown on a busted coverage down the left sideline. He was at it again Sunday, shaking loose for a 33-yard score early in the fourth quarter that was his second touchdown of the day and brought the Buccaneers to within a Patrick Murray extra point of forging a 20-20 tie. Howard had also secured a seven-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and he set new career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. He'll look to build on the performance in a Week 8 divisional showdown versus the Panthers.