Howard brought in four of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The high-upside but frequently underwhelming tight end enjoyed one of his better performances of the season, scoring his first touchdown of the campaign and also recording a 26-yard grab that served as his second longest of the campaign. Howard's seven targets marked a new high-water mark for him in 2019 as well, and perhaps this performance will serve as a launching pad for better production down the stretch. Howard will look to build on Sunday's effort versus the Saints in a Week 11 NFC South battle.