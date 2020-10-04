Howard has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Chargers due to an Achilles injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Howard scored his second touchdown of the season Sunday in a three-catch, 50-yard performance. However, in the waning moments of the game, it was announced the fourth-year TE wouldn't return as a result of an Achilles concern. There's no telling whether or not it's a season-ender, but the Buccaneers nonetheless are down to Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson at tight end.