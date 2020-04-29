Howard will have his fifth-year option picked up by the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's a bit of a surprise to see the Bucs announce this move so soon, particularly with rumors still swirling about a possible trade to a different team after the acquisition of Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots. It's worth pointing out, Howard will still be an incredibly affordable asset in 2020, accounting for just under $2 million as part of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old's deal with jump up to $6 million in 2021 -- still a minute figure when considering Howard's abilities to function as a strong run blocker, as well as reliable passing outlet.