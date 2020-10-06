Howard (Achilles) will be placed on injured reserve, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This was expected after it was announced Sunday that Howard had suffered a ruptured Achilles. Howard had 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the injury. Cameron Brate stands to pick up Howard's snaps the rest of the way.
