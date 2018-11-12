Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Held to one catch in Week 10 loss
Howard brought in one of two targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Howard had rightfully gained plenty of buzz in fantasy circles over the last four games, a stretch during which he'd logged 17 receptions (on 23 targets) for 250 yards and four touchdowns. However, he came back down to earth Sunday, seeing his lowest target share since Week 1. The Week 10 clunker aside, Howard continues to offer plenty of week-to-week upside due to his impressive size/speed combination and ability to attack down the seam. He'll look to get his numbers back to their usual levels against the Giants in Week 11.
