Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Injures ankle Monday
Howard injured his ankle and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine reports.
The Buccanneers are already without Cameron Brate, who departed with a knee injury earlier in the first half. If Howard isn't able to return, Tampa Bay will need to make due with Antony Auclair and Alan Cross at tight end.
