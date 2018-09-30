Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Injures knee Sunday
Howard is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Chicago due to a knee injury.
Howard has been far more reliable in his second pro season, reeling in 11 of 14 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown through the first three games. On Sunday, though, the Bucs were down 35-3 when Howard departed in the second quarter with no catches (on three targets) to his name. Cameron Brate will be the primary tight end as long as Howard is absent.
