Howard (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, though the Buccaneers do not believe the tight end sustained a serious injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard exited Sunday's game against the Bears late in the first half with an apparent knee injury. It won't be known if he needs to miss time until Howard undergoes further testing Monday, but the team's optimism is at least a good sign that the tight end avoided anything that might require a long-term absence.