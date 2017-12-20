The Buccaneers placed Howard (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After an abbreviated outing Monday against the Falcons, Howard required a walking boot to keep his right ankle stable. Neither the team nor player has commented on the extent of the injury, but it clearly is severe enough to force a multi-game absence, forcing the Buccaneers' hand with Wednesday's roster move. Howard concludes his rookie campaign with 26 receptions (on 39 targets) for 432 yards and six touchdowns, the latter of which matches the Giants' Evan Engram for the league-lead among rookies for receiving touchdowns through Week 15. In his stead, Tampa Bay likely will give Cameron Brate most of the reps at tight end, but Alan Cross and Antony Auclair may also be regulars in the rotation.