General manager Jason Licht suggested the Buccaneers are likely to pick up the fifth-year option on Howard's contract, also noting that coaches are "more than excited" about what the tight end can do in his second year working under Bruce Arians, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Given what transpired in 2019, it's fair to wonder if Howard and Arians share Licht's enthusiasm. The young tight end never came close to making good on his breakout hype, with Arians pointing to drops, penalties and poor blocking to explain why Howard averaged just 3.8 targets per game. The 25-year-old did at least manage 8.7 yards per target, a major drop off from 2017 and 2018 but still well above average for a tight end. Howard is sure to pick up steam as a post-hype "sleeper" in 2020 fantasy drafts, though it partially depends on how the Bucs handle their QB situation and whether or not fellow tight end Cameron Brate is a cap casualty. In any case, the team has until May 30 to make a decision on Howard's fifth-year option.