Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely getting fifth-year option
General manager Jason Licht suggested the Buccaneers are likely to pick up the fifth-year option on Howard's contract, also noting that coaches are "more than excited" about what the tight end can do in his second year working under Bruce Arians, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Given what transpired in 2019, it's fair to wonder if Howard and Arians share Licht's enthusiasm. The young tight end never came close to making good on his breakout hype, with Arians pointing to drops, penalties and poor blocking to explain why Howard averaged just 3.8 targets per game. The 25-year-old did at least manage 8.7 yards per target, a major drop off from 2017 and 2018 but still well above average for a tight end. Howard is sure to pick up steam as a post-hype "sleeper" in 2020 fantasy drafts, though it partially depends on how the Bucs handle their QB situation and whether or not fellow tight end Cameron Brate is a cap casualty. In any case, the team has until May 30 to make a decision on Howard's fifth-year option.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Disappointing finish to season•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Pedestrian season continues•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Solid effort in Week 15 win•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Second consecutive strong game•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Comes to life in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another forgettable performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...