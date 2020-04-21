Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely on the move
Howard's chances of being traded appear higher than ever after the Buccaneers' acquisition of Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Naturally, there's also a plausible scenario where Cameron Brate is the player moved to ease the sudden glut of starting-quality tight ends on the Buccaneers roster, but Auman notes the latter previously took a $4.25 million pay cut to remain with the team in 2020. Meanwhile, Howard was already reportedly being shopped prior to Tuesday's Gronkowski acquisition, and he would likely fetch a slightly higher draft pick in a trade than Brate due to his youth, athleticism and overall upside. With the close proximity of the upcoming draft lending a sense of urgency for Tampa if it wants to recoup the fourth-round pick it's just surrendered to the Patriots, a trade of Howard could well be imminent.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Rumored to be on trade block•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Major upgrade at QB•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bucs likely using fifth-year option•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Disappointing finish to season•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Pedestrian season continues•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Solid effort in Week 15 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Gronk still be Gronk?
Gronk is back and now with Tom Brady in Tampa. What does it mean in Fantasy?
-
Projecting new-look Bucs offense
The Buccaneers are trading for Rob Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement. What does it...
-
Brandon Aiyuk prospect profile
Brandon Aiyuk's 2019 season put him on the draft prospect map, but is it enough to see him...
-
Draft Preview: Top RBs, sleepers
Two days before the NFL Draft, our experts go on the record with key players and issues for...
-
Bryan Edwards prospect profile
Bryan Edwards is among the biggest receivers in the NFL Draft, but is he worth the risk in...
-
4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL...