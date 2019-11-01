Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely out again this week
Howard (hamstring) worked out on the side at Friday's practice and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Greg Auman of The Athleticreports.
Howard did not take part in the Buccaneers' first two practice sessions of the week, and it's looking like he will not get in any work Friday, either, which does not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 9. It remains to be seen who will start at tight end for Tampa Bay on Sunday with Howard and Cameron Brate (ribs) both dinged up.
