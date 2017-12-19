Howard (ankle) is expected to be placed on injured reserve this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Howard was unable to return to Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons after sustaining a right ankle injury that confined him to a walking boot. The Buccaneers will likely have Howard undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, but it sounds like he could be dealing with a serious enough of a sprain to sideline him for the final two games. Cameron Brate, who suffered a knee injury of his own Monday, would see an uptick in snaps at tight end if Howard is shut down for the season.

