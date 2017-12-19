Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely to land on IR
Howard (ankle) is expected to be placed on injured reserve this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Howard was unable to return to Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons after sustaining a right ankle injury that confined him to a walking boot. The Buccaneers will likely have Howard undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, but it sounds like he could be dealing with a serious enough of a sprain to sideline him for the final two games. Cameron Brate, who suffered a knee injury of his own Monday, would see an uptick in snaps at tight end if Howard is shut down for the season.
