Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely without Winston for first three games
Howard is slated to catch passes from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three games of the 2018 regular season in the wake of Jameis Winston's expected suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The development may not be as gloomy for Howard's fantasy prospects as might appear at first blush. After all, the second-year tight end brought in six of eight targets for 104 yards and a touchdown with Fitzpatrick at the helm in Weeks 11 and 12 last season, with the veteran quarterback favoring him over position mate Cameron Brate in those contests. Moreover, Howard's considerable physical talent -- as well as a greater knowledge of both head coach Dirk Koetter's offense and opposing defenses in Year 2 -- should be of great benefit to him irrespective of who's under center this coming season.
