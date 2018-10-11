Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited again Thursday
Howard (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Howard has made appearances in both post-bye practices, thrusting him into the will-he-or-won't-he play Sunday in Atlanta. Handed a timetable of 2-to-4 weeks to recover from an MCL sprain on Oct. 1, he's given himself a chance to do so, but ultimately the decision will be made by the Buccaneers' medical staff, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. If Howard isn't ruled out on Friday's injury report, he almost certainly will be a game-time call for Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
