Howard (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

In Week 4, Howard picked up an MCL sprain, which was accompanied by a recovery timetable of 2-to-4 weeks. With an ensuing bye week, the Buccaneers' schedule appears as if it'll benefit the tight end. Even if he doesn't progress beyond a limited practice session Thursday or Friday, Howard has put himself on track to a potential appearance Sunday in Atlanta.

