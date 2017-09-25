Howard brought in his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

As was the case in his Week 2 pro debut, Howard was outproduced by position mate Cameron Brate, who tallied four receptions and his first touchdown of the season despite only playing 26 snaps as compared to the rookie's 34. Howard's involvement in the passing game has been decidedly modest through his first two contests, but that's naturally expected to change as the season unfolds. He'll look to bump up his production and generate the first multi-catch game of his young career against the Giants at home in Week 4.