Howard secured two of four targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Howard's yardage tally, modest as it was, qualified as his second highest of the season, a testament to how underwhelming his production has been. The third-year tight end's day could have been appreciably better from a fantasy perspective had he gotten into the end zone on a 30-yard reception early in the second quarter, but Howard was tackled at the Panthers' five-yard line and Ronald Jones went in for a score on the next play. Howard will look to come out of the bye week in more productive fashion while facing off with the Titans in Week 8.

