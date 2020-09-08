Howard is listed as a second starting tight alongside Rob Gronkowski in the first edition of the Buccaneers' regular-season depth chart released Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Howard enjoyed a very strong camp by all accounts, building quick rapport with Tom Brady and establishing himself as a frequent target despite the latter's intimate familiarity with Gronkowski. Given the Buccaneers arguably boast the deepest tight-end room in the league, it's unsurprising they list a 12 alignment as their base offense for depth-chart purposes. While Smith notes Cameron Brate and even blocking specialist Antony Auclair could be in on the first offensive play at times this season depending on specific packages, Howard seems like a good bet to see the second-most targets, at minimum, at the position.