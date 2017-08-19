Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Logs first two pro receptions Thursday
Howard secured two of three targets for 28 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Howard's first official catch as a pro was a notable one, as he brought in a 15-yard throw from Jameis Winston on the Bucs' first drive to move the ball down to the Jaguars' two-yard line. The promising first-rounder came back with a 13-yard grab in the second quarter out of shotgun formation and was targeted one other time on the drive with a pass that fell incomplete. Howard is fully expected to begin the regular season as a starter alongside Cameron Brate in the Bucs' two-TE sets.
