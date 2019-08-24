Howard brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Howard logged 35 snaps overall, but as his final line corroborates, he was minimally involved on the offensive end. Of overriding importance during Howard's quiet preseason is the fact he's looked fully recovered from last November's season-ending ankle and foot injuries, and he projects for a significant role in coach Bruce Arians' offense this regular season.