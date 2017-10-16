Howard brought in one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

In what has become an increasingly frustrating season-long pattern, Howard was once again a minimal participant in the air attack. The 2017 first-round pick has seen position mate Cameron Brate -- who many had assumed he would outpace in targets and receptions -- already collect 21 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns, while Howard has put up a 5/107/1 line and has posted one or no catches in four of his first five contests. The 22-year-old clearly has too much talent to be this irrelevant for the duration of the season, and it could simply be a matter of the Bucs struggling to find a way to get their diverse array of talented pass catchers involved.