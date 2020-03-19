Howard is slated to catch passes from Tom Brady this coming season after the latter signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this week, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.

The early stages of Howard's career have been largely defined by injury and inconsistent usage in the offensive schemes of both former head coach Dirk Koetter and current boss Bruce Arians. However, if the talented fourth-year pro is ever going to break out, it could well happen in the 2020 season, as he's set for a significant upgrade at quarterback. Howard has yet to exceed 34 receptions or 565 receiving yards in any of his first three campaigns; however, given Brady's favorable history with tight ends of Howard's elite skill set and the heavy use of the play-action passing and intermediate routes the future Hall of Famer has proven so proficient in, Howard could be primed for a significant spike in production in the coming season.