Howard brought in one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.

The 2017 first-round pick couldn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but that was likely a product of a game script that saw the Bucs already holding a commanding 26-0 lead by halftime. Howard's 46 snaps was a much more favorable number, however, as he notably outpaced position mate and co-starter Cameron Brate by eight plays. While the exact amount of usage both players will receive will naturally fluctuate week-to-week, Howard is expected to be given every opportunity to validate his draft status. He'll look to translate his playing time into more production in a Week 3 road tilt against the Vikings.