Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Makes one reception in pro debut
Howard brought in one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
The 2017 first-round pick couldn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but that was likely a product of a game script that saw the Bucs already holding a commanding 26-0 lead by halftime. Howard's 46 snaps was a much more favorable number, however, as he notably outpaced position mate and co-starter Cameron Brate by eight plays. While the exact amount of usage both players will receive will naturally fluctuate week-to-week, Howard is expected to be given every opportunity to validate his draft status. He'll look to translate his playing time into more production in a Week 3 road tilt against the Vikings.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another pair of receptions Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Logs first two pro receptions Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Blanked in first taste of game action•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Dominates in Tuesday's session•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Continues impressing in Thursday's practice•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...