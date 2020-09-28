Howard brought in three of four targets for 49 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The highlight of the athletic tight end's day came on a 33-yard reception, and he was otherwise outshined by position mate Rob Gronkowski, who doubled up Howard in catches on his way to a team-high figure. Through three games, Howard has put together an 8-96-1 line on 13 targets, which puts him on a pace for slightly better overall numbers than he's produced over his last pair of campaigns, when he's averaged 34.0 receptions, 511.5 yards and three touchdowns. He'll look to make bigger contributions in a Week 4 battle against the Chargers.