Howard failed to bring in his only target over 10 snaps in the Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The fifth-year veteran was once again an afterthought, even with all of Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee) and Leonard Fournette (hamstring) all exiting the contest early. With Antonio Brown set to step in for Godwin beginning with the Week 16 contest against the Panthers, Howard may not see even the slightest uptick in opportunity, especially if Evans also manages to avoid an absence in that contest.