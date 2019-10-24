Play

Howard (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Given that Howard was a limited participant Wednesday in the Buccaneers' first practice session of Week 8, the fact that he took a step back a day later is somewhat discouraging. The tight end will have one last opportunity to prove his health at Friday's practice before the Buccaneers decide on his status for Sunday's game against the Titans.

