Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Misses practice
Howard (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Given that Howard was a limited participant Wednesday in the Buccaneers' first practice session of Week 8, the fact that he took a step back a day later is somewhat discouraging. The tight end will have one last opportunity to prove his health at Friday's practice before the Buccaneers decide on his status for Sunday's game against the Titans.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not available for trade•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited to two catches•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another disappointing performance•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Modest production again•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bounces back in Week 3 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Brees, Ryan?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...