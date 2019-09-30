Howard secured all three of his targets for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Another week, another quiet game for Howard, who's yet to top four catches or 66 receiving yards this season. The third-year tight end also has been kept out of the end zone thus far in 2019, so fantasy managers who invested some solid draft capital have to be bristling at his middling production, especially in a game during which the Buccaneers scored a franchise-record 55 points. Howard will look to put together his first breakout effort of the season in a Week 5 divisional matchup against the Saints.