Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Nabs 16-yard pass
Howard caught one of his two targets for a 16-yard gain during Friday's 16-14 win over Miami.
Both of Howard's targets came during Tampa Bay's opening drive, the only one in which Jameis Winston appeared. The Buccaneers didn't feature their starters much Friday, setting up what should be a telling game against Cleveland next week. Howard's uniquely complete skillset sounds like a perfect chess piece for an offensive mastermind like Bruce Arians, but one would also probably have to look back to Heath Miller as the last example of Arians featuring any tight end heavily in his offense.
