Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: No stats over 13 snaps in opener
Howard played 13 snaps in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday but was not targeted.
Despite the empty stat line, big things are expected from Howard in Year 2, with the coaching staff emphasizing that they want to use his considerable pass-catching talents with greater frequency than they did during his rookie campaign. Howard and position mate Cameron Brate are projected to often share the field and see a fairly even workload split overall in 2018. While that was essentially the case Thursday -- Brate played only four more snaps overall -- the latter was targeted on five occasions, while Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't look Howard's way once over the first two possessions.
