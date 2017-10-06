Howard failed to corral the one target he saw -- which came on the last play of the game -- in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.

After flashing with a 58-yard touchdown in a Week 4 win against the Giants, Howard was disappointingly uninvolved until Jameis Winston targeted him with a last-gasp pass at the goal line as time expired. The throw came up short, leaving the rookie without a catch for the first time in his four-game NFL career, even as he played 41 snaps. Despite the fact that the Bucs have plenty of mouths to feed on offense, the fact that Howard has just three receptions for 38 yards -- outside of his aforementioned scoring play -- through the quarter point of Tampa's season is significantly underwhelming. The 2017 first-round pick will look to finally break out against the Cardinals in Week 6.