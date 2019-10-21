Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not available for trade
The Patriots reportedly looked into making a deal for Howard, but the Buccaneers indicated that the tight end is not available, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
With Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) both out this week, the Patriots' tight end corps Monday night against the Jets will feature Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson, neither of whom has played a regular-season snap for the team this season. It's therefore not surprising that New England is interested in an upgrade at the position in advance of the NFL trade deadline. With 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 176 yards in six games with Tampa Bay this season, Howard -- who's working in a timeshare with Cameron Brate -- has been a fantasy disappointment to date, but the team isn't inclined to move the 2017 first-rounder, who has plenty of untapped potential.
