Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not expected to require surgery
Howard (ankle) will not require surgery for his ankle and foot injuries that will force him to injured reserve, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Howard's 2018 season is over regardless of whether or not Howard needs surgery, but it at least bodes well in terms of the extent of rehab required to return to form. The second-year tight end had come into his own this season prior to the injury, racking up 34 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns over 10 games. Without him available moving forward, Cameron Brate figures to slot in as the team's primary tight end.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bound for IR•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Seeking second opinion on ankle•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Set for evaluation•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Hurts right ankle•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Held to one catch in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Emergence continues in Week 9 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12