Howard (ankle) will not require surgery for his ankle and foot injuries that will force him to injured reserve, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Howard's 2018 season is over regardless of whether or not Howard needs surgery, but it at least bodes well in terms of the extent of rehab required to return to form. The second-year tight end had come into his own this season prior to the injury, racking up 34 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns over 10 games. Without him available moving forward, Cameron Brate figures to slot in as the team's primary tight end.