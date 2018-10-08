Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not practicing Monday
Howard (knee) is wearing a heavy brace and won't take part in Monday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Howard suffered his MCL sprain ahead of a bye, but the estimated recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks suggests he's still likely to miss at least one game. His expected absence for Week 6 in Atlanta will leave Cameron Brate as the top tight end for Jameis Winston's first start of the season.
