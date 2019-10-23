Play

Howard was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Howard is coming off Tampa Bay's bye week, and the origin of his hamstring issue remains uncertain. The third-year tight end appears to have a shot to suit up against the Titans on Sunday, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice this week. Howard has accumulated just 13 catches for 176 yards without a touchdown through six games this season, making him a risky fantasy option against Tennessee's stout defense.

