Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Nursing hamstring issue
Howard was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Howard is coming off Tampa Bay's bye week, and the origin of his hamstring issue remains uncertain. The third-year tight end appears to have a shot to suit up against the Titans on Sunday, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice this week. Howard has accumulated just 13 catches for 176 yards without a touchdown through six games this season, making him a risky fantasy option against Tennessee's stout defense.
