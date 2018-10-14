Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Officially active in Week 6
Howard (knee-MCL) is active for Sunday's Week 6 divisional showdown against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jameis Winston will thus have a full complement of pass catchers to lean on in what is expected to be a high-scoring shootout against the suspect Falcons pass defense. Howard is slated to slide right back into the top tight end job, relegating Cameron Brate to more of the secondary role he's filled so far this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not practicing Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...