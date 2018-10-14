Howard (knee-MCL) is active for Sunday's Week 6 divisional showdown against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jameis Winston will thus have a full complement of pass catchers to lean on in what is expected to be a high-scoring shootout against the suspect Falcons pass defense. Howard is slated to slide right back into the top tight end job, relegating Cameron Brate to more of the secondary role he's filled so far this season.