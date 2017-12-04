Howard brought in one of two targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Howard appeared to be finding a measure of consistency in the prior pair of contests with a combined six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. However, Howard saw position mate Cameron Brate regain a measure of his prior success by catching a pair of touchdowns on six targets Sunday, while seeing his own involvement take a dip in the process. The Alabama product has shown some flashes on offense over his first 12 career games, but his role remains far too inconsistent to afford him any significant fantasy value.