Howard (knee) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard was removed from Sunday's loss to Chicago late in the first half, thus falling shy of 50 yards for the first time in four games this year. His absence freed up more snaps for Cameron Brate, who responded with three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on four targets. The timing of the injury is at least convenient for Tampa Bay as the team prepares for a Week 5 bye. Brate figures to take on a heavy snap workload when the Bucs return to action for a Week 6 game in Atlanta.