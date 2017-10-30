Howard secured both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

Howard was back at it again Sunday, and not in a good way. One week after teasing with a breakout six-catch, 98-yard, two-touchdown effort versus the Bills, Howard was back to pedestrian levels of production. He'd raised expectations back in Week 4 as well with a two-reception, 63-yard afternoon against the Giants that included his first career score before posting just one catch for 15 yards over the next two games. Given the drastic swings in his numbers, Howard remains a fringe fantasy asset in all formats for the time being. He'll look to spike his contributions back up against the Saints in Week 9.