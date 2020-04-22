Though Howard wasn't a part of the deal that sent Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, NESN's Adam London indicates that there's still a chance the Buccaneers and Patriots could engineer a separate deal involving Howard.

With Gronkowski now in the mix, it seems logical that either Howard or fellow returning tight end Cameron Brate could be on the move. Given that Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are the only tight end options currently on the Patriots' roster, it's easy to see why adding Howard could be a good fit. New England heads into Thursday's NFL Draft with 12 picks, and some of them could be in play, either to draft a tight end, or trade for one like Howard.