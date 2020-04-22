Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Pats still a possibility
Though Howard wasn't a part of the deal that sent Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, NESN's Adam London indicates that there's still a chance the Buccaneers and Patriots could engineer a separate deal involving Howard.
With Gronkowski now in the mix, it seems logical that either Howard or fellow returning tight end Cameron Brate could be on the move. Given that Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo are the only tight end options currently on the Patriots' roster, it's easy to see why adding Howard could be a good fit. New England heads into Thursday's NFL Draft with 12 picks, and some of them could be in play, either to draft a tight end, or trade for one like Howard.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Targeted by Washington•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely on the move•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Rumored to be on trade block•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Major upgrade at QB•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bucs likely using fifth-year option•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Disappointing finish to season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
It's hard to stand out in the absolutely loaded 2020 wide receiver draft class, but at 6-4...