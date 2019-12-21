Play

Howard caught three of seven targets for 46 yards in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Howard failed to step up with the team missing top two wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to hamstring injuries. The 2017 first-rounder has been one of this season's biggest disappointments, topping 50 yards only three times all season while scoring just one touchdown. Howard will finish his season against the Falcons in Week 17.

