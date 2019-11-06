Howard (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Howard missed Tampa Bay's last two contests due to a lingering hamstring issue, and he now looks back to full health. The 24-year-old hasn't been a strong fantasy option this season -- he's been held without a touchdown and has logged just one game above 50 receiving yards on the year -- but with a favorable matchup against the Cardinals on deck Sunday, fantasy managers may consider Howard as a risky bounceback candidate Week 10.

