Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Productive day in loss
Howard brought in four of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble.
The rookie tight end turned in his third outing with more than 50 yards in the last four games and also hit pay dirt for the second time over that span. However, Howard also lost the ball in the first quarter on a play that was originally ruled an incomplete pass, but that was correctly determined to be a catch and fumble upon replay review. The miscue aside, Howard has seemingly begun to develop some consistency, as he's posted 14 receptions for 158 yards and a pair of scores in three of his past four contests. He'll look to continue his strong stretch of play against the Falcons in Week 15.
