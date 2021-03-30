Coach Bruce Arians indicated Tuesday that Howard is "real close" to completing his recovery from an Achilles' injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Per the report, Howard -- who suffered a ruptured Achilles last October -- isn't running on grass yet, but the 2017 first-rounder hasn't had any setbacks. With that in mind, Arians says "the sky's the limit" for Howard this coming season. Of course, with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate also in the Buccaneers' tight end mix, steady volume figures to be an issue for Howard upon his return to game action.